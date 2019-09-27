|
|
|
SHAW, Mareta. Passed away peacefully at North Shore Hospital on Tuesday 24 September 2019 aged 88. Dearly loved wife of the late Bill Shaw. A much loved Mum, Nana and Great Grandma. Will be sadly missed but not forgotten. A service will be held at The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Tuesday 1 October at 10.00am followed by interment at North Shore Memorial Park, 235 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 27, 2019