Maree Fay (Fenton) CARTER

Maree Fay (Fenton) CARTER In Memoriam
CARTER, Maree Fay (nee Fenton). 6 September 1973 - 25 September 2005. Deeply loved daughter of Ken and Kay. Beautiful mother to Hannah and Maree Carter. Grief is the last act of love we have to give to those we love. Where there is deep grief, there was great love. You left us with so many beautiful memories of you. Our hearts often wonder how beautiful our tomorrows would have been. So deeply loved and missed, Mum, Dad, and all the family.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 25, 2020
