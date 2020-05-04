Home

Maree Anne (Hume) SHELTON


1967 - 2020
SHELTON, Maree Anne (nee Hume). Born October 24, 1967. Aged 52. Passed away on April 29, 2020 with family by her side. Dearly loved wife of Derek and loved mother of Keely, Alana and Brighid. A dearly loved daughter to Robyn and Tony. A much loved sister and sister-in-law to Ross and Sarah, and John and Kay. A private cremation will be held in the UK. A celebration of Maree's life, held in Auckland, will be confirmed at a later date. Donations to sweetlouise.co.nz in memory of Maree are welcomed.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 4, 2020
