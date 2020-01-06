|
THOMAS-HAWKINS, Marcus. Passed away peacefully in Whanganui after a short illness aged 64 years. Loved son of Barnett and Olive Hawkins(deceased). Loved brother and brother-in-law of Cherie, Bernard(deceased), Delma and Jim, Lexia, Dawn and Brian (Rarotonga), Paul (deceased), Andre (deceased), Stephen, Robert and Debs and Brian and Shirley. Uncle, great uncle, cousin and friend to many. A service to celebrate Marcus' life will be held in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Whanganui on Tuesday 7th January 2020 at 1.30pm to be followed by cremation at the Aramoho Crematorium. All messages c/o Dempsey and Forrest, Thomas-Hawkins Family, PO BOX 341, Whanganui. Dempsey&Forrest Locally Owned
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 6, 2020