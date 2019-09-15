|
MELEISEA, Marcus Atiliai. Peacefully on the 11th of September 2019. Son of the late Atiliai Iusitini Meleisea and late Carrie Meleisea (nee Fretton). Also son of the late Reverend Elder Alo Leuatea Iusitini Sio and late Rosalina Sio (nee Sekone Fraser). Loved and adored husband of Maraekura and awesome father of AJ. Son-in-law of the late George Arthur Horsfall and Maraekura Horsfall, brother- in-law of Mahanga and Hoani, uncle to Raumati, Rafi, Timo and Yasmine. Brother and brother-in-law of Usufonoimanu Rosalina, Vaitaua and Aiolupotea Billy, the late Tuatagaloa Phillipedees and Delaine, Annie and Reverend Stephen, Peseta Usufonoimanu Betty, Afi and Sandra, Fetaui, Jason, Usufonoimanu Joseph, Laufiso. Uncle of Alo Leuatea, Andrew and Kuata, Nathan, Theresa, Brosnan and Ruhia, Tenysha, Jaelynne, Leuina and Glen, Stephanie, Leuatea, Billy-Jene and Christina, Kennedee and Lucky, Courtney, Robert, Maina and Ben, Moana, Mataio and Seipua, Salataima. Nephew and uncle to our Melei family from Vaimoso, Savea family from Afega, Iusitini and Sio family from Pu'apu'a-Savai'i, Meleisea family from Poutasi Falealili. Manuia lou malaga Marcus. Send our love to Mum, Dad, Ma, Pa and Phil. The funeral service will be held on Monday 16th September 2019 at the PIC, 2 Edinburgh St Newton at 10.30am. Greyson Funeral Services Ph : 09 3760799
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 15, 2019