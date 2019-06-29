Home

STITES, Marcia Olive. Sadly in her 83rd year, passed away sudddenly in the presence of her family on the 25th June 2019. Dearly loved wife of Desmond Trevor, much loved mother and mother in law to Brent, Kim and Martin, grandmother to Nathyn and companion to Jim. You will be greatly missed, gone too soon but not forgotten. A funeral service will be held in the Main Chapel of Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive in Henderson on Tuesday 2nd July at 12.30pm.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 29, 2019
