|
|
|
KEYS, Marcia Margaret. Passed away peacefully at home, unexpectedly, on the 13th July 2019, aged 89 years. Dearly loved wife of the late John and loved mother of Peter, Rosemary and Elizabeth and mother-in-law of Sharon and Peter; cherished nanny of Jack and Katie. Forever in our hearts. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated for Marcia at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Clarkin Road, Hamilton on Thursday, 18th July 11:00am followed by burial at Hamilton Park Cemetery, Newstead. In lieu of flowers, donations to St Vincent de Paul would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Correspondence to the Keys Family, C/- P.O. Box 276, Hamilton 3240. Ana-Maria Richardson Funeral Director
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 15, 2019