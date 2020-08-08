|
SURTEES, Marcia (nee Knaggs). After a short illness in her 83rd year in Thames Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Jack. Loving mother of Stephen and Erin, Terry and Rachel, George, Jo Ann, Leonie and Visese, and Philippa. Grandma of Tara and Nina, Stacey, Hope, Leon and Luke, Shaun and Natasha, and Brody. Great Grandma of Tanna and Jackson and Great Great Grandma of Alicia. Special thanks to Cardiac Care Unit at Waikato Hospital and St John's Ambulance Whitianga Branch. Special thanks to all the awesome staff at Thames Hospital In-Patient Unit. As per mums wishes a private cremation has been held. In lieu of flowers donations to St John's Ambulance Whitianga Branch.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 8, 2020