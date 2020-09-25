Home

Funeral
Wednesday, Sep. 30, 2020
10:00 a.m.
Marcel William de RUITER


1961 - 2020
Marcel William de RUITER Notice
de[nbsp]RUITER, Marcel William. Born September 30, 1961. Tragically taken too soon September 23, 2020. Loved husband and steadfast companion of Helena. Treasured Dad, best friend and road tripper to Annemieke and Bianca. Beloved son of Francisca and Wim (deceased) and son-in-law of Gail and Steven. Dearly loved brother of Desiree and Monique, and brother-in-law of Martin, Simon, Istvan and Ilona. Cherished uncle of his many nieces and nephews. A man of compassion and integrity, loved by all who knew him. Funeral to be held at 10am on Wednesday 30 September. Due to gathering restrictions please email [email protected] if you would like to attend.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2020
