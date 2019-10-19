Home

Marama Carolyn TUUTA Notice
TUUTA, Marama Carolyn. He karere tenei kia mohio mai kua hinga a Whaea Marama Tuuta. Daughter of Peter Muir and the Late Georgina Muir nee Keepa (Tiny). Beloved wife of Mitchell. Mother of Kauri, Tia, Taena and Te Tuhi. Beloved nana, sister, daughter, aunty and mother in law. Tumuaki o Te Kura Kaupapa Maori o Te Raki Paewhenua. Hei te 19 o Oketopa ka takoto ia ki Te Kura Kaupapa Maori o te Raki Paewhenua. A Funeral Service will be held on Monday 21st October 2019 at 11am at the aboved mentioned Kura followed by a burial service at 1.30pm North Shore Memorial Park.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 19, 2019
