Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Maraea CUSACK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maraea (Morunga) CUSACK


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Maraea (Morunga) CUSACK Notice
CUSACK, Maraea (nee Morunga). Born September 24, 1936. Passed away on September 18, 2020. Maraea passed peacefully at home surrounded by her whanau. Much loved Wife of Don, Mum to Spencer, Naomi, Tui and Nan to Jake, Ryan, Hokianga, Maihinerangi, Terehia-Grace and Mother-in-law to Lynne and Taurua. Maraea currently lies at Moria Marae, School, Whirinaki. Service will begin 10am Monday 21 September. The current restrictions will apply. Moe mai ra ki roto i nga ringa o te Atua.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maraea's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -