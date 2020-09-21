|
CUSACK, Maraea (nee Morunga). Born September 24, 1936. Passed away on September 18, 2020. Maraea passed peacefully at home surrounded by her whanau. Much loved Wife of Don, Mum to Spencer, Naomi, Tui and Nan to Jake, Ryan, Hokianga, Maihinerangi, Terehia-Grace and Mother-in-law to Lynne and Taurua. Maraea currently lies at Moria Marae, School, Whirinaki. Service will begin 10am Monday 21 September. The current restrictions will apply. Moe mai ra ki roto i nga ringa o te Atua.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 21, 2020