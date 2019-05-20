|
PUHOTAU, Manueto. Born 14 March 1936 Peacefully passed away at the Radius Kensington Care, Maeroa, Hamilton, 18th May 2019, Aged 83 Loved husband of Heniola Pasisi (Deceased). Precious loving Father of Jennifer Puhotau and Peter Utatao. Loved Brother of Simiona Puhotau, as well as ten siblings (all deceased) Son In-law of Sialemata & Pasisi family. Uncle to Pasisi families. Manu will lay in state at First Church, Westside Presbyterian, 11 King Street, Frankton, Hamilton from Monday 20th May 2019. His Family Service will be held here Tuesday 21st May 2019 at 6pm with his funeral on Wednesday 22nd May 2019, 11am followed by the burial at Newstead Cemetery, Morrins- ville Rd, Newstead, Hamilton. All communications to Puhotau family c/- PO box 4449, Hamilton. 3247
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 20, 2019
