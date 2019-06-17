|
NARAN, Manu. Passed away on 14th June 2019 at Middlemore Hospital. Much loved and missed father of Ryan and Kareena, brother of Savita, Kamu, Dhanji, Kanti, Bhovan, Ramesh and twin sister Manju. Also much loved by cousins, nephews and nieces. He was a strong fighter till the end. Funeral service at Ann's Funeral Home, 11 Bolderwood Place, Wiri on Wednesday 19th June at 10 am. In lieu of flowers donation towards Kidney Research would be much appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 17, 2019
