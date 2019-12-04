|
SMITH, Manning Edwin. Born September 17, 1997. Passed away on November 30, 2019. On Saturday night we received the devastating news that our darling Manning has left us. On Friday the 6th of December, we will be celebrating his beautiful life. The service will be held at Eventfinda Stadium at 2:30pm, located at 17 Silverfield Lane, Glenfield, Auckland. On behalf of both the Smith and Wong families, we are so incredibly grateful for all of the love and support we have received over these tough past few days and appreciate everyone that has reached out to us. We look forward to giving our baby boy the send off he deserves.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 4, 2019