MORRIS, Mandy. Passed away peacefully on Sunday, 9th February 2020, surrounded by family and friends. Beloved wife to Chris and adored mother of Sam and Becky. A service to celebrate Mandy's life will be held at St George's Anglican Church, 19 Ranfurly Road, Epsom on Saturday 15 February at 2pm. In Lieu of flowers donations to Dove House, Glendowie would be appreciated. All communications to Sibuns Funeral Directors, 582 Remuera Rd, Remuera 1050.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020