UNKOVICH, Manda (Draga). On 9th March 2020, peacefully at Bruce McLaren Retirement Village, aged 73 years. Dearly loved sister of Cecilia, Maria and the late Ivan, sister-in-law of David and Luka, and aunty of Bosa, Ivan, Michael, Kathleen and Kosto. Much loved great aunty of 12 great nieces and nephews. For a small person you had such a big heart and personality. We will all miss you so much. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Marks Catholic Church, 334 Pakuranga Road, Pakuranga, this Friday at 11.00am. Special thanks to the staff at Bruce McLaren Retirement Village who cared for Draga over the past months. Pocivala u Miru.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020