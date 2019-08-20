|
DA ROS, Manda Georgina (Gina) (nee Barbarich). On 18th August 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Cherished wife of 54 years of Aurelio. Loved mother and mother in law of Ivanna and Nick, Vanessa and Matt, Diella and Matt. Treasured Nonna of Matthew, Emily, Olivia, Stella, Zac, Maia and Eva. A strong generous woman who did everything for her family. She will be forever in our hearts. Grateful thanks to the staff at Sarah Selwyn Hospital for their love and care. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Francis Church 2 Montrose Street, Point Chevalier on Thursday 22nd August at 11.30am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Gina's name to Cancer Society www.auckland-northland. cancernz.org.nz. Pocivaj u Miru.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 20, 2019