Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis Funeral Home
400 Dominion Road
Auckland City , Auckland
09 638 9026
Resources
More Obituaries for Manda DA ROS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Manda Georgina (nee Barbarich) (Gina) DA ROS

Add a Memory
Manda Georgina (nee Barbarich) (Gina) DA ROS Notice
DA ROS, Manda Georgina (Gina) (nee Barbarich). On 18th August 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Cherished wife of 54 years of Aurelio. Loved mother and mother in law of Ivanna and Nick, Vanessa and Matt, Diella and Matt. Treasured Nonna of Matthew, Emily, Olivia, Stella, Zac, Maia and Eva. A strong generous woman who did everything for her family. She will be forever in our hearts. Grateful thanks to the staff at Sarah Selwyn Hospital for their love and care. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Francis Church 2 Montrose Street, Point Chevalier on Thursday 22nd August at 11.30am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Gina's name to Cancer Society www.auckland-northland. cancernz.org.nz. Pocivaj u Miru.



logo

logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Manda's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.