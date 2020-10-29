|
WILSON, Mana Maitland. Sadly, passed away as a result of a short illness on Tuesday 27 October 2020. Much loved father of Marge and Kaye, koro and mate to Chase. The whanau wish to sincerely thank the ICU and Ward 4 staff at Whangarei Hospital. A service for Mana will be held at the Chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive), Whangarei at 10.30am, Monday 9 November 2020, followed by interment at Wharepaepae Cemetery, Mangakahia Road, Kaikohe. All communications to Marge Le Noel 0011 61 407 007 912.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 29, 2020