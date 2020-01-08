|
ELLIA, Mama Mata (Seimanu Mata Arikisele). Passed away peacefully on 7th January 2020, aged 79. Loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She will be extremely missed by all. Viewing of Mama Mata is from 1.00 pm to 5.00 pm on Thursday 9th January at Davis Funerals Papatoetoe, 110 Kolmar Road, Papatoetoe. A service for Mama Mata will be held at the Manukau Memorial Gardens Chapel, 361 Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe on Friday 10th January at 12.30 pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 8, 2020