Viewing
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Davis Funerals Papatoetoe
110 Kolmar Road
Papatoetoe
Service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
12:30 p.m.
Manukau Memorial Gardens Chapel
361 Puhinui Road
Papatoetoe
Mama Mata (Seimanu Mata Arikisele) ELLIA

Mama Mata (Seimanu Mata Arikisele) ELLIA Notice
ELLIA, Mama Mata (Seimanu Mata Arikisele). Passed away peacefully on 7th January 2020, aged 79. Loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She will be extremely missed by all. Viewing of Mama Mata is from 1.00 pm to 5.00 pm on Thursday 9th January at Davis Funerals Papatoetoe, 110 Kolmar Road, Papatoetoe. A service for Mama Mata will be held at the Manukau Memorial Gardens Chapel, 361 Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe on Friday 10th January at 12.30 pm.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 8, 2020
