Mallissa Faye (Reeve) TANNER

Mallissa Faye (Reeve) TANNER Notice
TANNER, Mallissa Faye (nee Reeve). Passed away peacefully in her sleep on 26 November, aged 80. Beloved Mother of Jacinda, Nicky, Laurie and Toni. Devoted Nana to Robert, Kelsey, Bianca, Trent and Christian. Her beautiful, creative and generous spirit will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Funeral to be held at River Valley Baptist, 1 Fordyce Rd, Parakai on Friday 4 December at 11am. God saw that you were weary, the hill too steep to climb. He gently closed your tired eyes, and whispered 'peace be thine'.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020
