CHAPMAN, Malcolm Wells. Passed away at home on 19th April 2020 aged 68. Treasured and dearly loved father of Samantha, Danielle and little dog Pearl. Former husband and current friend of Michele. Will be greatly missed by his many neighbourhood, musical and sailing friends. A private cremation was held early on 23rd April. A celebration of Malcolm's life will be held at a later date. We will commemorate his life online until we can in person, please contact sdm. [email protected] so we can collaborate with all his wonderful friends.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 23, 2020