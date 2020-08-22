Home

PIVAC, Malcolm Te Ahu. Born November 06, 1985. Aged 34 years. Malcolm found peace on Sunday 16th of August 2020, surrounded by love. Soul mate of Grace. Precious eldest son of Maggie and Garry. Loved brother of Kevin and Sarah. Bestest Uncle Puncle of Peyton. Special son and brother-in-law to Jenny, Ray and Alex. Grandchild of Eugene, Sam, Kathleen and Nicol. Treasured cousin, nephew, adopted son and loyal friend to so many here and around the world. We may cry "too soon, too young" but it is the depth of a life, not the length that matters. Our boy lived and loved full speed - no judgements, no regrets. A true son of the North (Te Iwi o Ngai Takoto). We will take Malcolm home and come together to celebrate our crazy diamond when restrictions are lifted. We thank you for the overwhelming outpouring of love, support, kindness and wonderful tributes to Mal. Rest in love darling. Moe mai, moe mai, moe mai ra taku tama.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 22, 2020
