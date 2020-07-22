|
|
|
PRINCE, Malcolm Ross. Passed away peacefully on Sunday 19 July 2020, Aged 76. Beloved Husband of Joss. Dearly loved Father and Father-in-Law of Brendan and Jenny, Glen and Rach, Leah and Tim, Natasha, Brendon. Adored Grandpa of Thomas, Zach, Aiden, George, Luke, Lucy, Fergus and Olly. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation to the N Z Heart Foundation via their website :- https//www. .heartfoundation.org.nz/ A service for Malcolm will be held in the All Saints Chapel of the Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank on Friday 24 July 2020 at 12 Noon. The service will be followed by light refreshments.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 22, 2020