HALL, Malcolm Moir. Malcolm passed away peacefully on 1 November 2019, aged 88 years. Dearly loved husband of Yvonne, and much loved step-father and Grandad to Jenny, Greg and Judith and their families. Grateful thanks to the wonderful staff at Harbour Hospice Takapuna and also the District Nursing Service. Donations in Malcolm's name to Harbour Hospice North Shore would be much appreciated: harbourhospice.org.nz/ A service for Malcolm will be held at Romaleigh Chapel, 31 Ocean View Road, Northcote on Thursday 7 November 2019 at 2pm. Malcolm's unique charm will be greatly missed.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 2, 2019