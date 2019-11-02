Home

POWERED BY

Services
H. Morris Funeral Services
PO Box 36273
Auckland, Auckland 0748
+64 9 4895737
Resources
More Obituaries for Malcolm HALL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Malcolm Moir HALL

Add a Memory
Malcolm Moir HALL Notice
HALL, Malcolm Moir. Malcolm passed away peacefully on 1 November 2019, aged 88 years. Dearly loved husband of Yvonne, and much loved step-father and Grandad to Jenny, Greg and Judith and their families. Grateful thanks to the wonderful staff at Harbour Hospice Takapuna and also the District Nursing Service. Donations in Malcolm's name to Harbour Hospice North Shore would be much appreciated: harbourhospice.org.nz/ A service for Malcolm will be held at Romaleigh Chapel, 31 Ocean View Road, Northcote on Thursday 7 November 2019 at 2pm. Malcolm's unique charm will be greatly missed.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Malcolm's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -