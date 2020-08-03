|
ROSS, Malcolm McLean. Malcolm passed away peacefully on Sunday 26th July 2020, aged 84 years. Dearly beloved husband of Evelyn for 59 years, loving father of Kathie, Jacqui, Mary-Anne and Chris and father- in-law of Jonathan and Mike. Devoted Grandfather to Jeremy, Carolyn, Erana, Conor and Maddy. Big brother to David and the late Christine. An inspirational teacher, writer, train enthusiast and model railway builder. A loyal and kind friend to many. For those of you whose path he crossed, please remember him with love. Our heartfelt thanks to all of the staff at Fairview Care who cared for him with such compassion and respect and gave him companionship in his last months. In accordance with Malcolm's wishes, a private family service has been held. Safe journey Malcolm, we were so blessed to have had you in our lives.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 3, 2020