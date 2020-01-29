Home

Malcolm McDonald (Malcolm) MACDOUGALL


1932 - 2020
Malcolm McDonald (Malcolm) MACDOUGALL Notice
MACDOUGALL, Malcolm McDonald (Malcolm). Born Glasgow, Scotland 6th April 1932, passed away peacefully in his sleep 25th January 2020, after a long, courageous battle against Alzheimer's, surrounded by family. Dearly loved husband of 63 years to Becky, treasured dad to Glenda, Karen and Dionne, Father in Law to Charlie and Paul (deceased). Proud Grandad of his 7 grandchildren and Great Grandad to his 3 gorgeous great-grandchildren. Heartfelt thanks to the special staff at Glenburn Dementia Unit and Rest Home. A service for dad to celebrate his life is being held Friday 31st January 11:00 am at Morrison Funeral Chapel (small), 220 Universal Drive, Henderson. 'Safe journey, some wonderful memories to treasure'
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 29, 2020
