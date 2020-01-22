Home

Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Gateway Church
950 Victoria Street
Hamilton
MACDONALD, Malcolm Kenneth. Passed away suddenly but peacefully, in his sleep at his home in Raglan, aged 80 years. Much loved husband of Julie, and the late Patricia. Loved and missed by his children Gilbert, Cherie and Roger, Warrick and Kristen, Gavin and Maureen, and Tony and Katya. Proud Grandad of Cody and Kelly, Lacey and Josh, Ellie and Harley, Tyrell; Callum, Ales-sandra, Perrie, Charlotte; Gabriella, Michael; and Veronika. Great Grandad of Eva, John, Baby McNae, and Baby Pirihi. I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. (2 Timothy 4:7) A service to celebrate Malcolm's life will be held at Gateway Church, 950 Victoria Street Hamilton on Friday 24 January 2020 at 1.30pm, to be followed by his burial at Hamilton Park Cemetery. All communication to the Macdonald Family c/- PO Box 4449, Hamilton East 3249.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 22, 2020
