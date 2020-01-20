|
BIRCH, Malcolm Johnston. Passed away January 17, 2020, age 71. Loving, thoughtful, and faithful husband to Barbara. Adored father and father-in-law to Campbell and Emma, and Michael. A celebration of Malcolm's life will be held at Forrest Hill Presbyterian Church, corner of Forrest Hill and Seine Roads, on Friday January 24, 2020, at 11am, followed by private cremation. "Take hold of the eternal life, to which you were called." - 1 Tim. 6:12
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 20, 2020