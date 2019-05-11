|
|
|
BLACK, Malcolm James Prentice. ONZM. On the 10th May 2019 at Auckland Hospital after a courageous battle and surrounded with love. Loving husband of Julia. Father of Ruby, Awhina, Cilla and Martha. Son of the late Lesley Wardell and Jim Black. Brother to Judy and John Marsh. Uncle to Anna, Lucy, Alice. A service to celebrate Malcolm's life will be held at Holy Trinity Cathedral Parnell on Monday 13 May, 2pm. Faith. Hope. Love In lieu of flowers please donate to the University of Otago Centre for Translational Research https://www.otago.ac.nz/ ctcr/support/index.html State of Grace East 09 527 0366
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 11, 2019
