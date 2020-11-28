Home

CAMPBELL, Malcolm Graham. Passed away on 27 November 2020 peacefully at Hilda Ross Hospital. Beloved and loving husband of Joan, dearly loved Father and Father In-Law of David, Craig (deceased) and Tania, Janmarie and Shane. Cherished Poppa of Kimberley, Max, Lisa, Brooke and Paige. Taken flight on the wings of love. A service for Malcolm will be held at The Cathedral Of The Blessed Virgin Mary, Grey Street, Hamilton on Tuesday, 1 December 2020 at 1.30pm. All communications to the Campbell family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 28, 2020
