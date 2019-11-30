|
|
|
WEBBER, Malcolm Glen. Passed away Thursday 28th November 2019. Treasured "No 2 Bro" of Grahame and brother in law of Jenny and wonderful uncle of Kate and Richard. Well, Bob the builder, the measuring tape has been rolled up, it's time to put the hammer down and take the apron off. The concrete is laid, the leaky rooves and windows are fixed, and you have been everyone's handy man. The time has come to rest brother and we will all miss those cuppas and catch-ups.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 30, 2019