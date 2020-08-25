Home

Malcolm Francis DUNPHY


1929 - 2020
Malcolm Francis DUNPHY Notice
DUNPHY, Malcolm Francis. 1929 - 2020. Much loved husband and friend of Anna. Proud father of Robyn, Philippa, Mark, Shane and James. Father-in-law to Rosie, Wendy, Alan and the late Peter. Joyful grandfather of Paddy, Gretchen, Georgia, Frederick, Robert, Hugo, Harriette, Tom and Ben and delighted great grandpere to Harry, Leo and Rupert. Grateful thanks to the staff at Rawhiti Estate and very special thanks to his carers, Carlette and Arthur. Sadly missed by us all. His likes will never be again. God keep him, enjoy him, we did for 91 years. His generous spirit will live on through his children and his grandchildren. Due to the current Covid restrictions, a private family service will take place. Memorial service details to be advised. No flowers by request.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020
