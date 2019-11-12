|
|
|
NICCOL, Malcolm Donal (Don). Retired NAC and Air NZ Pilot. Of Raumati. On Saturday, 9th November 2019, at Wellington Hospital, surrounded by family. Aged 88 years. Dearly loved husband of Barbara, and much loved father and father- in-law of Linda and Eion, Andrew and Rachel, and the late Fiona. Beloved Grandad of Eve, Mia, Jack and Ava. We will gather to farewell Don at Kapiti Uniting Church, Weka Road, Raumati Beach, at 2:00pm on Thursday, 14th November, to be followed by a private cremation. Messages may be sent to [email protected] or c/- PO Box 119, Paraparaumu 5254. In lieu of flowers, donations to Mission Aviation Fellowship NZ, PO Box 76502, Manukau City, Auckland 2241 would be appreciated. Kapiti Coast Funeral Home NZIFH FDANZ 04 298 5168
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 12, 2019