Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gulliver & Tyler Ltd
37 Blackett Street
Rangiora , Canterbury 7400
03-313 8222
Resources
More Obituaries for Malcolm HORLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Malcolm David (Max) HORLER

Notice Condolences

Malcolm David (Max) HORLER Notice
HORLER, Malcolm David (Max). Peacefully on Monday May 13, 2019 at Adriel Resthome, Amberley. Aged 81 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Lucy (nee Smolenski). Loved father and father-in-law of Geoff and Belinda, Voray and David, Fiona and Des (deceased), Michael and Aarnon, Lyn and Marvin, and George and Alley. Loved poppa of Helen, Antonio, Robert, Catherine, Anderson, Tierney, Kayla, and Tadhg. Loving brother and brother-in-law of Darcy, Wendy and Ian, and uncle of Nicola, and Simon. Son of the late Reg and Jinny. At Max's request a private family service has been held. Messages to the Horler family c/- P O Box 35, Rangiora 7440. Gulliver & Tyler Ltd Funeral Directors Ph 03-327-7249
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.