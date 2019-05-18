|
HORLER, Malcolm David (Max). Peacefully on Monday May 13, 2019 at Adriel Resthome, Amberley. Aged 81 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Lucy (nee Smolenski). Loved father and father-in-law of Geoff and Belinda, Voray and David, Fiona and Des (deceased), Michael and Aarnon, Lyn and Marvin, and George and Alley. Loved poppa of Helen, Antonio, Robert, Catherine, Anderson, Tierney, Kayla, and Tadhg. Loving brother and brother-in-law of Darcy, Wendy and Ian, and uncle of Nicola, and Simon. Son of the late Reg and Jinny. At Max's request a private family service has been held. Messages to the Horler family c/- P O Box 35, Rangiora 7440. Gulliver & Tyler Ltd Funeral Directors Ph 03-327-7249
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 18, 2019
