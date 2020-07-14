Home

Howick Funeral Home
35 Wellington St
Auckland, Auckland
09-534 7300
Service
Friday, Jul. 17, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Howick Funeral Home
35 Wellington St
Auckland, Auckland
Malcolm Cameron GILLILAND

Malcolm Cameron GILLILAND Notice
GILLILAND, Malcolm Cameron. In his 89th year, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Friday 10th July. Much loved husband of Elizabeth (Betty) for 64 years and Father to Caroline and Larry, Cameron and Katie. Grandfather to Samuel, Rebecca, Callum, Jacob and Bethany. Loving Great Grandfather to Leo and Bobby. A service to celebrate Malcolm's life will be held at the Howick Funeral Home Chapel, 35 Wellington Street, Howick, Auckland on Friday 17th July 2020 at 11.00am.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from July 14 to July 15, 2020
