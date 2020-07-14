|
|
|
GILLILAND, Malcolm Cameron. In his 89th year, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Friday 10th July. Much loved husband of Elizabeth (Betty) for 64 years and Father to Caroline and Larry, Cameron and Katie. Grandfather to Samuel, Rebecca, Callum, Jacob and Bethany. Loving Great Grandfather to Leo and Bobby. A service to celebrate Malcolm's life will be held at the Howick Funeral Home Chapel, 35 Wellington Street, Howick, Auckland on Friday 17th July 2020 at 11.00am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from July 14 to July 15, 2020