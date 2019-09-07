|
ARBON, Malcolm. Peacefully on 5th September 2019. Dearly loved husband of Fay for 58 years. Beloved father and father-in-law of Christine and Roy, Kathryn and Paul, Rachel and Warren, and Elizabeth and the late Andre. Beloved grandfather of Daniel, Maxine, Adam, Jacob, Annabelle, James, Olivia, Stella, Madeline and Emmeline. Great grandfather of Charlotte, Sophia and Eva. A service to celebrate his life will be held on Wednesday 11th September at 2pm at Manukau Memorial Gardens, 361 Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe. In lieu of flowers, please donate to St John. Thank you to the staff at Parkhaven and Hillcrest Hospitals for their loving care of Malcolm. All communications to: Ensom Funeral Services 15 East Street, Papakura 2110 09 299 6646
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 7, 2019