Malcolm Alexander MATHESON Notice
MATHESON, Malcolm Alexander. Passed away peacefully at Summerset, Karaka on Sunday 1st December 2019, aged 92. Much loved husband of the Late Betty for 65 years, adored and respected dad of Heather and Murray; Ian and the Late Christine; Murray and Julie; Anne and Wayne. Devoted Pop of Sandi, Noreen and Bryce; Malcolm, Denise, Nichole and Mark; Jessie, Adam and Luke; Mallory and Karl, and his great, and great great grandchildren. A celebration of Malcolm's life will be held at the Manukau Memorial Gardens Chapel, 361 Puhinui Rd, Papatoetoe, on Friday 6th December at 12:30pm followed by private cremation. Communications to Malcolm's family c/- Grahams Funeral Services, West St, Tuakau, 2121.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019
