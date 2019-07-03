|
HILLSON, Maitland Irvine. On 26th June 2019, passed away peacefully at North Shore Hospital, surrounded by his family; in his 90th year. Dearly loved husband, soulmate and best pal of the late Joy. Treasured Patriarch of his extended family, Carole and Bernie; Jenny, Jordan and Connor; Ang, Rachael and Hayden; Peter, Rhianna, Tim, Zoe, Bobbie and Lexi; Glenn, Miyoko, Hiroka, Chris and Bellany; Kerry, Mason and Erin. Much loved brother in law of John and Jenny, loved Uncle of Andrew Maitland and Cath, Lachlan and Meaghan, and Great Uncle of Jack. Together again with Joy, the love of his life. A service to celebrate Maitland's life will be held at the chapel of Forrest Funeral Services, 39 Riverside Road, Orewa at 11.30am on Monday 8th July 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Harbour Hospice Hibiscus, and may be left at the service. 'Fair winds and smooth sailing'
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 3, 2019