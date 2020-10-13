Home

YEE, Maisie. Passed away peacefully at home after a long illness, surrounded by her family on Saturday 10th October 2020, aged 78 years old. Dearly loved wife of 59 years to Alan. Cherished mother to Cary, Bevan and Sharon. Grandmother to Caitlin, Helena, Tyler and Emilia. Sister in law to Diana and Elizabeth. Mother in law to Andrew and Hanie. In lieu of flowers, donations to Mercy Hospice. At Maisie's request a private family funeral and cremation will be held. Messages of condolence to Aroha Funerals. Aroha Funerals 09 5270266
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 13, 2020
