GEORGE, Maisie Mei Manuka Puku. Sunrise: 10 July 1931 Sunset: 13 May 2020. Daughter of the late Mr Manuka Henry Puku and Mrs Patina Manuka Henry Puku. Mama Maisie was a strong independent woman that knew what she wanted. She was so loved by her family. We are so grateful for all that you did for all of us, your memories will be treasured. We will miss you very much mama from Bruce, Tete, Mei, Moeara, Teio, Enis, Uria, the in-laws, the grandchildren and all the George Family. Til that glorious day, we will meet again. Funeral service will be on Friday 29 May 2020 at 10am, held at South Auckland Funeral Services, 553 Great South Road, Otahuhu then straight to the Manukau Cemetery. There are limited attendees so please contact Uria George for more details on 0212568796 Psalms 23:1-4 "The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want. In verdant pastures he gives me repose; Beside restful waters he leads me; He refreshes my soul. He guides me in right paths for his name sake. Even though I walk in the dark valley I fear no evil; for you are at my side with your rod and your staff that give me courage." Amen
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 27, 2020