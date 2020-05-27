Home

POWERED BY

Services
South Auckland Funeral Services Ltd
553 Great South Rd
Auckland, Auckland 1062
09-276 9000
Funeral service
Friday, May 29, 2020
10:00 a.m.
South Auckland Funeral Services Ltd
553 Great South Rd
Auckland, Auckland 1062
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maisie GEORGE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maisie Mei Manuka Puku GEORGE


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Maisie Mei Manuka Puku GEORGE Notice
GEORGE, Maisie Mei Manuka Puku. Sunrise: 10 July 1931 Sunset: 13 May 2020. Daughter of the late Mr Manuka Henry Puku and Mrs Patina Manuka Henry Puku. Mama Maisie was a strong independent woman that knew what she wanted. She was so loved by her family. We are so grateful for all that you did for all of us, your memories will be treasured. We will miss you very much mama from Bruce, Tete, Mei, Moeara, Teio, Enis, Uria, the in-laws, the grandchildren and all the George Family. Til that glorious day, we will meet again. Funeral service will be on Friday 29 May 2020 at 10am, held at South Auckland Funeral Services, 553 Great South Road, Otahuhu then straight to the Manukau Cemetery. There are limited attendees so please contact Uria George for more details on 0212568796 Psalms 23:1-4 "The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want. In verdant pastures he gives me repose; Beside restful waters he leads me; He refreshes my soul. He guides me in right paths for his name sake. Even though I walk in the dark valley I fear no evil; for you are at my side with your rod and your staff that give me courage." Amen
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maisie's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -