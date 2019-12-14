Home

Morrison Wm Funeral Director Ltd
79 Line Rd
Auckland, Auckland
09-521 3100
Memorial service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
1:30 p.m.
Mairi Anne WEIR

Mairi Anne WEIR Notice
WEIR, Mairi Anne. Passed away on the 13th of December 2019. Mum and mother in law of Jenny and Charlie, and Kelly and Jed. Proud Nana of Frankie. Sister of Christine (deceased), Jeff and Kerry. Now at peace. Many thanks to St Andrew's and Mercy and Dove Hospice. A memorial service will be held in the Eastern Suburbs Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 79 Line Road, Glen Innes on Tuesday the 17th of December 2019 at 1.30 p.m. All communications to the family c/o the above Funeral Home.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 14, 2019
