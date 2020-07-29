|
DIXON, Maia Renee. Aged 22 years. Died peacefully with her family. Cherished partner of Damon, daughter of Aaron and Deb (deceased), sister of Ryan, granddaughter of Graham and Margaret, John and Bennie. Maia's funeral and reception will be at the Pyes Pa Memorial Park Chapel, 403 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga, at 10 am, Saturday 1st August, followed by burial at the Hillcrest Cemetery, Whakatane at 3 pm. Those who wish to please bring a labelled plate of lovely finger food for the funeral reception - no meat, chicken, or fish please. In lieu of flowers donations to the Westpac Helicopter would be much appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 29, 2020