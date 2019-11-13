Home

POWERED BY

Services
Haven Funeral Services Ltd
32 William St
Huntly , Waikato
07-828 7629
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
11:00 a.m.
Chapel of Memories
32 William Street
Huntly
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maggie PERRY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maggie Wright (Peg) PERRY

Add a Memory
Maggie Wright (Peg) PERRY Notice
PERRY, Maggie Wright (Peg). Passed away peacefully at Kimihia Resthome, Huntly on 10 November 2019, aged 100 years. Loved wife of Sam, Adam Lewell and Douglas Burke (all deceased). Mother of Pauline Tait and Teddy Burke (both deceased). Loved step-mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Thanks to the staff at Kimihia for their care of Peg over many years. A celebration of Peg's life will be held at the Chapel of Memories, 32 William Street, Huntly on Friday 15 November at 11.00 am followed by a private interment. Donations to Kimihia Resthome in Peg's memory would be appreciated, posted to 76 Rosser Street, Huntly or left at the service. All communications to the family C/- PO Box 147, Huntly, 3740.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maggie's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -