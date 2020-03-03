Home

Service
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Pyes Pa Crematorium Chapel
403 Pyes Pa Road
Pyes Pa Tauranga
Maggie Fraser (Meg) ROW


1933 - 2020
Maggie Fraser (Meg) ROW Notice
ROW, Maggie Fraser (Meg) (nee Solomann) (formerly Malcolm). 6 January 1933 - 1 March 2020. Much loved wife of the late Ronald Morris Malcolm and Reginald Lindsay Row. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Ian and Maureen Malcolm, Roger Malcolm and Beryl, Kay and Wayne Gooch, Susan and Trevor Trotter, Stephen Malcolm, Megan and Paul Storey. Loved stepmother of Jennifer and Terry McDermott, Julia and Rick Pickering, Elizabeth and Craig Appleton. Much loved granny to all her grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. A service for Meg will be held at the Pyes Pa Crematorium Chapel 403 Pyes Pa Road Pyes Pa Tauranga 1:00pm Wednesday 4th March 2020. Meg passed away peacefully at Tauranga Hospital and the family would like to pass on their gratefully thanks to the extremely caring staff. Communications to the Row/Malcolm families C/- PO Box 650 Tauranga 3144.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 3, 2020
