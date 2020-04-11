|
COVIC, Magdalene Mary (Lenka) (nee Huljich). Born 15 January 1930 in Croatia. Passed away peacefully at Summerset Heritage park, Ellerslie, Auckland on Thursday 9 April 2020, aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Milan Covic. Daughter of the late Kresimer and the late Kata Huljich. Sister of the late Peter Huljich and the late Margaret Zarnich. Cherished mother of Stephen and the late Sonja and mother-in- law of Veronica. Much adored daughter Baba of Lenka of Kristina and Milan Covic and Adam, Jonathan and Jordan Morris. "Finally at rest and reunited with her dear husband Milan and loved daughter Sonja." A very special thank you to all the dedicated staff at Summerset Ellerslie and also to Chris and Connie Huljich and Wiki for all their love and care of Lenka these past few years, very much appreciated. In lieu of flowers donations to St John Ambulance, Private Bag 14902, Panmure, Auckland 1741 would be very much appreciated. Due to the current circumstances a private burial will be held and a service to celebrate Lenka's life will be held at a later date. Pocivala U Miru.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 11, 2020