SAMPSON, Magdalene Dolly (nee Swaine). 26 January 1934 - 16 August 2020. After an illness bravely borne Dolly passed away peacefully at Waikato Hospital in Hamilton on Sunday 16 August 2020, aged 86 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Robert William (Bob) and much loved mother and mother-in-law to Lisa, Eric and Katie, Karen and Mark, Robert, Desmond and Jo. Treasured Grandy to all her beautiful grandchildren Danielle and Natalie; Evie, Sylvie and Isla; Jamie and Nikki; Lee and James and Lou and Oralee and Great Grandy to Kaela and Jake; Izzy, Lyssa and Finn; Emerson and Olly. A precious sibling to her 5 sisters and 3 brothers and a dear sister-in-law and beloved aunty and great-aunt to her many nieces, nephews, great- nieces and great-nephews and dear friends from far flung corners of the world including HK, China, Japan, UK, USA, Canada, Malta, Australia and New Zealand. Our hearts go out to all those who loved you and who have lost you too soon. You were so wonderful to us all, always caring and always loving. We love you so much Mum, we will never forget you. A requiem mass will be held at St Pius X Church, 57 Pine Avenue, Melville, Hamilton on Friday 11 September at 1.00 pm, followed by refreshments. A private reception will be held afterwards at Karen and Mark's home, details to be advised. Flowers are welcome and/or donations to the Little Sisters of the Poor, a favourite charity of Dolly's. All communications to the Sampson Family, c/- James R Hill Funeral Directors, 717 Grey Street, Hamilton 3216. FDANZ



