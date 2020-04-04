|
|
|
EXLER, Madeline Maureen (nee Lindsay). On Tuesday 30 March 2020 at Auckland Hospital, aged 88 years. Dearly loved wife and soul mate of Rob. 66 glorious years of marriage. Dearly loved and respected Mum to Terri, Lee and Darryon and Jan and Murray, and Janet. Treasured Nana to 9 grandchildren, 9 great- grandchildren and 2 great- great-grandchildren. Due to the current situation a private funeral was held. Memorial Service will be held at a later date. We will miss you and love you always. PS Golf Clubs are on the way.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 4, 2020