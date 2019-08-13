|
RHODES, Madeline Isobel (nee Giorgi). On 10th August 2019, passed away peacefully in Wellington Hospital following a brief illness, surrounded by family, aged 81 years. Dearly loved wife of Graeme Rhodes (Rata) for 60 years. Daughter of the late Millicent and Ron Giorgi OBE. Adored mother and mother-in-law of Susan (deceased) and Charles and Rose Odlin; Jenny and Mike Tracey; Vicki and Paul Crosby; and Peter Scott. Beloved Nannans of Alison (deceased), Robert and Amy and Rebecca Odlin; Louise and Trent McKenzie; Felicity and Lockie Scott; Emma and Matt Crosby; and Tim, Ollie and Rachael Tracey. Great-grandmother to Louie and Nathaniel Odlin and Hugo McKenzie. Cherished sister to Arthur and Bruce Giorgi and Elizabeth Chicken. Messages to the Rhodes Family can be sent to Parkwood Lodge, 99 Belvedere Ave., Waikanae 5036. or on Madeline's tribute page www.tributes.co.nz. A funeral service for Madeline will be held at St Lukes Anglican Church, Elizabeth Street, Waikanae on Wednesday 14th August 2019 at 11am. Followed by private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 13, 2019