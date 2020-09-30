Home

Fountain's Funeral Directors & Advisors
35-39 Wood St
Auckland, Auckland
09-298 2957
Funeral
Friday, Oct. 2, 2020
10:00 a.m.
St Mary's Church
Papakura
View Map
More Obituaries for Madeline FALGATE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Madeline Frances (Rose) FALGATE

Madeline Frances (Rose) FALGATE Notice
FALGATE, Madeline Frances (Rose). Peacefully on Saturday 26 September 2020 at Papakura Private Hospital; aged 89 years. Beloved wife of Les Falgate. Mother of Lyndsey and Janice. Cherished nana of Katrina, Lisa, Trudie and Allad, and partners Steve, Dave, Tuteru and Garth. Great nana of Bianca, Jackson, Rosie, Paige and Noah. Funeral to be held at St Mary's Church in Papakura on Friday 2 October at 10am followed by a cremation. Forever in our hearts.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 30, 2020
