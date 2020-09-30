|
FALGATE, Madeline Frances (Rose). Peacefully on Saturday 26 September 2020 at Papakura Private Hospital; aged 89 years. Beloved wife of Les Falgate. Mother of Lyndsey and Janice. Cherished nana of Katrina, Lisa, Trudie and Allad, and partners Steve, Dave, Tuteru and Garth. Great nana of Bianca, Jackson, Rosie, Paige and Noah. Funeral to be held at St Mary's Church in Papakura on Friday 2 October at 10am followed by a cremation. Forever in our hearts.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 30, 2020