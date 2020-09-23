|
DOBBIE, Madelene Florence (nee O?'Brien). Passed away peacefully on 18 September 2020 aged 82 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Raoul, loved mother of Jan, Kathryn and Chris and mother-in-law of Norman, John and Jane. Grandmother of 11 and nana Maddie of 15. A service to celebrate Madelene's life will be held at St Marks Catholic Church, 334 Pakuranga Road, Pakuranga on Thursday 24 September 2020 at 11am, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart Foundation or Kidney Research would be greatly appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 23, 2020