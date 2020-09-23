Home

DOBBIE, Madelene Florence (nee O?'Brien). Passed away peacefully on 18 September 2020 aged 82 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Raoul, loved mother of Jan, Kathryn and Chris and mother-in-law of Norman, John and Jane. Grandmother of 11 and nana Maddie of 15. A service to celebrate Madelene's life will be held at St Marks Catholic Church, 334 Pakuranga Road, Pakuranga on Thursday 24 September 2020 at 11am, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart Foundation or Kidney Research would be greatly appreciated.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 23, 2020
